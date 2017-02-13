Proceed carefully with 'drug docket' ...

Proceed carefully with 'drug docket' court reforms

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Advocates for creating “a separate drug docket” in Connecticut's court system to deal with defendants charged with criminal drug possession must make the case that the approach will improve outcomes, not just generate judicial bureaucracy. Two freshman Republican lawmakers, in separate pieces of legislation, call for creation of drug-related dockets.

