Police Logs

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Antoine Jones, 36, of 57 Crystal Ave., New London, was charged Monday with four counts of first-degree failure to appear in court and three counts of second-degree failure to appear in court. Anthony Ciliano, 32, of 4 Linda Court, Preston, was charged Sunday in Preston with disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and second-degree unlawful restraint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.