Police investigating death of New London man

New London - An unresponsive person found in a city residence was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital on Saturday and pronounced dead, prompting an investigation. Fire department and medic crews were called to 24 Rogers St. shortly after noon for a report of an unconscious male, and they called in police after arriving to the scene, according to a release issued by police Saturday evening.

