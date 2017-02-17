'People are waking up': Activism on the rise in Trump era
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Nine women inspired by last month's Women's March met last Monday at the home of Old Lyme Realtor Julia Rathkey to discuss what they could do to make a difference. They talked about protecting the environment, ensuring adherence to LGBT rights and getting more women elected to government positions.
