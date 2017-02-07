Offloading the catch in New London
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Mick Morsch, center, and Brian Shows, right, crew members of the fishing boat Mystic Way, work with the other crew members to offload roughly 30,000 pounds of fish, primarily whiting fish, with the workers at the New London Seafood Distributors Inc. pier in New London on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Mystic Way has just returned from a six-day fishing trip off of the New England coast and the crew is hopeful to head back out on Wednesday, but that is uncertain due to the storm predicted for later this week.
