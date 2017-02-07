Offloading the catch in New London

Offloading the catch in New London

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: TheDay.Com

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Mick Morsch, center, and Brian Shows, right, crew members of the fishing boat Mystic Way, work with the other crew members to offload roughly 30,000 pounds of fish, primarily whiting fish, with the workers at the New London Seafood Distributors Inc. pier in New London on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Mystic Way has just returned from a six-day fishing trip off of the New England coast and the crew is hopeful to head back out on Wednesday, but that is uncertain due to the storm predicted for later this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rosie's Diner Mon Mdt 1
News Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip... Feb 3 America Gentleman... 2
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Jan '17 Wize1 31
Walking Jan '17 JakeJr 2
News State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru... Nov '16 Wildchild 1
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Sep '16 Linda 11
Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16) Aug '16 brickeahl7 9
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for New London County was issued at February 07 at 8:46PM EST

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,651,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC