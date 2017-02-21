Obamacare supporters rally in New London
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: More than 20 supporters of the Affordable Care Act gathered Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, on the Parade Plaza in New London during a rally to protest plans to repeal the law. New London - Amid rallies nationwide Saturday in support of the Affordable Care Act, several dozen residents from New London and the region gathered in Parade Plaza to protest plans to repeal the health care law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb 6
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb 3
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Wize1
|31
|Walking
|Jan '17
|JakeJr
|2
|State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Linda
|11
|Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|brickeahl7
|9
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC