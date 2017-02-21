Obamacare supporters rally in New London

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: More than 20 supporters of the Affordable Care Act gathered Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, on the Parade Plaza in New London during a rally to protest plans to repeal the law. New London - Amid rallies nationwide Saturday in support of the Affordable Care Act, several dozen residents from New London and the region gathered in Parade Plaza to protest plans to repeal the health care law.

