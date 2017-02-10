Nick Woviotis Memorial Scholarship Award to be presented May 26
The 33nd annual Nick Woviotis Memorial Scholarship Award will be presented on Friday, May 26 at the Italian Dramatic Club on Goshen Street in New London. This award is a continuing scholarship to a college bound high school senior in financial need who, during his or her scholastic career, has distinguished himself both academically and athletically by providing leadership and inspiration for his or her teammates and classmates. The recipient will receive a $2,500 scholarship, and also will receive $1,000 each year during the remainder of his or her college career, making the total scholarship award $5,500.
