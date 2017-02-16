New London youth activist group to be honored Saturday

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Nearly 200 people are expected to gather Saturday at the Holiday Inn for a ceremony honoring the local youth activist group Hearing Youth Voices. The group is celebrating its fifth anniversary and its $50,000 youth organizing award from the Nellie Mae Foundation honoring “those who share their voices to positively influence school policies and practice on behalf of all students.” The celebration will feature original speeches by youth leaders who will tell their stories about their experiences in community activism in New London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.