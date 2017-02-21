New London woman charged in crash that seriously injured cyclist

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Jasmine Marie Gienau, 19, of 15 S. Ledyard St., New London, was charged Feb. 14 with reckless driving, driving without a proper instructor, violation of youth permit passenger requirements and first-degree reckless endangerment. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Gienau was driving a blue 2005 Chrysler Pacifica west on Shore Road and approaching the intersection of Four Mile River Road about 2:30 p.m. on July 13. That's when she allegedly took a curve too fast, crossed into the eastbound lane, overcorrected and careened into an eastbound bicyclist who had swerved to avoid her.

