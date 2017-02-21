New London to host celebration of Dom...

New London to host celebration of Dominican Republic's Independence

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - The Connecticut Dominican Society will celebrate the 173rd Anniversary of the Dominican Republic's Independence with a ceremony at noon Saturday at the New London City Hall at 181 State Street. The program will include a flag raising ceremony, the singing of the U.S. and Dominican national anthems, and remarks by Connecticut Dominican Society Chairperson Ivo Jaquez and New London Mayor Michael Passero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rosie's Diner Feb 6 Mdt 1
News Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip... Feb 3 America Gentleman... 2
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Jan '17 Wize1 31
Walking Jan '17 JakeJr 2
News State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru... Nov '16 Wildchild 1
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Sep '16 Linda 11
Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16) Aug '16 brickeahl7 9
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,255 • Total comments across all topics: 279,112,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC