New London to host celebration of Dominican Republic's Independence

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - The Connecticut Dominican Society will celebrate the 173rd Anniversary of the Dominican Republic's Independence with a ceremony at noon Saturday at the New London City Hall at 181 State Street. The program will include a flag raising ceremony, the singing of the U.S. and Dominican national anthems, and remarks by Connecticut Dominican Society Chairperson Ivo Jaquez and New London Mayor Michael Passero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.