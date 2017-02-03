New London to consider ban on frackin...

New London to consider ban on fracking waste

New London - The city has been asked to become the 11th municipality in the state to ban the disposal of waste from hydraulic fracturing, also called fracking, by a group of five residents concerned about harmful effects on the environment and public health that could result if the material is dumped on city roads or in the municipal wastewater treatment plant.

