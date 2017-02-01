New London teacher's death was shock to school

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – The New London school community on Wednesday mourned the death of Ernie Andrews , a respected teacher at the STEM Magnet Middle School who died Tuesday evening from complications related to a heart condition. Andrews, 52, still was settling in at the school in his first year as a language arts teacher but already had left his mark with students.

