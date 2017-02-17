New London superintendent: Proposed school budget hike driven by need

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Faced with a marked increase in student enrollment and a need for the teachers to support the influx of students, School Superintendent Manuel Rivera has proposed a 5.7 percent increase in the fiscal year 2017-18 school budget. Rivera presented a $69.7 million spending plan to the Board of Education this week, one that Rivera called a “same services” preliminary budget that accommodates wage, energy, transportation, special education and health insurance increases along with a projected jump in enrollment of 226 students to a total of 3,761.

