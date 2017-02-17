New London schools reaching out to families amid growing fears of immigration raids
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Amid growing fears of immigration enforcement raids, the school district is holding a "We All Belong" forum on Feb. 27 to let families know they are welcome, inform them of their rights and provide information on what to do if a family member is detained by federal agents. The school district does not track the immigration status of its students or their families in accordance with federal guidelines .
