New London renews push for sober hous...

New London renews push for sober house certification

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Ken Edwards, right, of Community Speaks Out, addresses those gathered, from left, Jack Malone of Southeastern Connecticut Alcohol and Drug Dependence , Bill Stanley of L+M, New London acting police Chief Peter Reichard, Lisa Cote Johns, Tammy de la Cruz and Mayor Michael Passero, after accepting a check for $5,000 from Stanley in the living room of a SCADD halfway house to announce a city initiative to establish a voluntary certification program for sober houses Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rosie's Diner Feb 6 Mdt 1
News Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip... Feb 3 America Gentleman... 2
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Jan '17 Wize1 31
Walking Jan '17 JakeJr 2
News State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru... Nov '16 Wildchild 1
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Sep '16 Linda 11
Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16) Aug '16 brickeahl7 9
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,664 • Total comments across all topics: 278,952,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC