New London police to add fifth detective with promotion

New London - With recent funding approval from the City Council, the police department is moving forward with plans to add a fifth detective to its ranks. Ten-year New London police department veteran Joshua Bergeson will be promoted to the rank of detective at a ceremony to be held at 4 p.m. Friday at City Hall.

