New London mayor gets green light from ethics board for D.C. trip

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Mayor Michael Passero will travel to Washington, D.C., next week for Railroad Day on a two-day, all-expenses-paid trip funded by the freight rail advocacy group GoRail . Still, it was out of an “abundance of caution,” that Passero said he took the invitation for the event to the law director who in turn handed over the documents to the New London Board of Ethics for an advisory opinion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.