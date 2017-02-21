New London man pleads guilty to sexually enticing minor

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - A New London man pleaded guilty in Hartford Wednesday to federal charges for trying to entice a minor into illegal sexual activity. Bryan White, 39, used a chatting service to send sexually explicit messages to a 13-year-old female in New Jersey, according to court documents and statements.

