New London man accused of stabbing friend due in court
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A New London man accused of stabbing a friend while they drank and watched football together last month is due to make his first appearance Tuesday in the New London court where major crimes are tried. Terry Pipkin, 52, was charged with first-degree assault following the Jan. 15 incident.
