New London Housing Authority acts to secure interest in Edgerton property

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - The New London Housing Authority has plans to recoup, in one way or another, the $150,000 it contributed toward what are now stalled plans for an affordable-housing development off of Colman Street. The Housing Authority appropriated the money last year to help finance the $600,000 purchase of the former Edgerton School property by F.W. Edgerton LLC, the team composed of Affordable Housing and Services Collaborative Inc. and Peabody Properties.

