New London faith and civic leaders reaffirm commitment to immigrants

New London City Council President Anthony Nolan addresses a gathering of local faith and civic leaders called by Mayor Michael Passero for a rally to reaffirm the city's commitment to immigrants and refugees Thursday, February 2, 2017. New London - A mix of civic and religious leaders packed the lobby of City Hall on Thursday to condemn President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigrants from certain countries and to reaffirm the city's commitment to welcoming refugees and immigrants.

