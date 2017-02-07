New London church welcomes Syrian fam...

New London church welcomes Syrian family to new home

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - A six-member family of refugees from the war-ravaged country of Syria were expected to move in to their new home on Jay Street on Wednesday, helping to fulfill a mission by the congregation of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church. The church had purchased the property about a year ago as a way to locally contribute to the effort to address the refugee crisis.

