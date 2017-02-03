New London 2016 grand list shows slight bump from 2015
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - The city's grand list of taxable properties increased by nearly 1 percent in 2016, with Electric Boat again topping the list of taxpayers. New London's grand list is comprises the assessed value of all real estate, motor vehicles and personal property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Fri
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Wize1
|31
|Walking
|Jan '17
|JakeJr
|2
|State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Linda
|11
|Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|brickeahl7
|9
|Racist graffiti in New London (Oct '13)
|Nov '15
|Spotted Girl
|21
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC