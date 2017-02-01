Naked Canvas competition
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Artist Elisha Schauer, right, sprays white paint for her design on model Katie Dimaggio for the first Naked Canvas competition as part of the Hygienic Art festival Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 in New London. The 28 artists had four hours to decorate their models before a fashion show before a packed Crocker House Ballroom crowd.
