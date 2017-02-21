Music for all souls

Music for all souls

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Performer Sandy Pliskin, center, shows Zobaida Elnemair, left, 8, of New London how to play a banjo as her sister Enna Zakavia, 13, looks to the stage before the Pete Seeger Tribute Concert on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Congregation in New London. The concert was a benefit for the New London-area refugee settlement team Start Fresh.

