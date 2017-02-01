Municipalities group director: state should act outside 'comfort zone' to create economic stability

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities' director said on Tuesday that the state should act outside of its "comfort zone" and follow practices that have provided long-term economic stability beyond the "land of steady habits." Also on Tuesday, the governor announced that he will include a "mandate relief package" for cities and towns in his budget proposal next week.

