Michael Bradford directs 'Waiting for Lefty'

From Feb. 23 to March 5, Connecticut Repertory Theatre in Storrs will present "Waiting for Lefty," which will be the first play directed by new artistic director Michael Bradford, of New London. Clifford Odets' politically-charged "Waiting for Lefty" is set in 1930s New York City during the Great Depression.

