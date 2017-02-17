Michael Bradford directs 'Waiting for Lefty'
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: From Feb. 23 to March 5, Connecticut Repertory Theatre in Storrs will present "Waiting for Lefty," which will be the first play directed by new artistic director Michael Bradford, of New London. Clifford Odets' politically-charged "Waiting for Lefty" is set in 1930s New York City during the Great Depression.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb 6
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb 3
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Wize1
|31
|Walking
|Jan '17
|JakeJr
|2
|State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Linda
|11
|Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|brickeahl7
|9
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC