Man and woman arrested after New London robbery
Police say arrested 52-year-old Randall Sowa and 53-year-old Gloria Okoasia, both of New London, after positively identifying them in connection with a robbery at the Ravi Mart on Broad Street . Around 3:20 a.m., Police say they received a 911 call from a victim reporting that he was robbed at knife point by a white male and black female.
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|20 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Wize1
|31
|Walking
|Jan '17
|JakeJr
|2
|State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Linda
|11
|Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|brickeahl7
|9
|Racist graffiti in New London (Oct '13)
|Nov '15
|Spotted Girl
|21
