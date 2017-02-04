Man and woman arrested after New London robbery

Police say arrested 52-year-old Randall Sowa and 53-year-old Gloria Okoasia, both of New London, after positively identifying them in connection with a robbery at the Ravi Mart on Broad Street . Around 3:20 a.m., Police say they received a 911 call from a victim reporting that he was robbed at knife point by a white male and black female.

