Malloy's lifeline to cities will face political fire

1 hr ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Confronting a court decision that concluded Connecticut is not meeting its obligation to educate students in its poorer communities, and faced with a state economy that is being slowed by its struggling cities, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy on Wednesday proposed major structural changes in how Connecticut operates. Many of the ideas are sound in their logic but will be difficult, perhaps impossible, to achieve politically. In releasing his budget proposal for the next two fiscal years, Malloy proposed a sea change in the way Connecticut invests in its towns and cities.

