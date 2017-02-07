Lawsuift filed over pit bull attack a...

Lawsuift filed over pit bull attack at Mystic hotel settled for $300,000

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Mystic - A New London woman who was attacked and seriously injured by a pit bull staying at the pet-friendly Marriott Residence Inn on Route 27 in 2014 has reached a $300,000 settlement with the owner of the hotel, according to her attorney. Dan Horgan of New London said Tuesday that the lawsuit filed by his client Jo-Lynne Grillo, who suffered a permanent injury that left her with limited use of her right arm and disfigurement, had been slated to go to a jury trial on Feb. 27, but the two sides agreed to the settlement during a daylong mediation session in New London Superior Court on Monday.

