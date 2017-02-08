Hospitals would pay local property taxes under Malloy budget plan

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Hartford - New London would be able to tax Lawrence + Memorial Hospital $5.65 million and Norwich would be able to tax The William W. Backus Hospital $3.85 million under a proposal by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy that would remove the longstanding municipal property tax exemption for nonprofit hospitals. The new tax, which would apply to hospital buildings and land but not equipment and machinery, represents a major shift in how cities and towns are compensated for hosting nonprofit hospitals.

