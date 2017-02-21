Great adventure: Banff film fest come...

Great adventure: Banff film fest comes to Conn College

Who needs those virtual reality contraptions when you can get the being-there sensation by simply attending the films that are part of the annual Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour? “The Accord” focuses on the surfers of Iceland who have to contend with the North Atlantic wind. In “Ruin and Rose,” freeskiers go wild on the mountains of Whistler and Alaska.

