Gas main construction in New London to last into June

Work has begun on a $4 million project to upgrade the city's gas distribution system, according to an Eversource news release. Eversource officials said the project includes replacing more than 11,200 feet of cast iron and bare steel gas main with plastic pipe that's safer, more durable and better able to handle fluctuations in underground temperatures.

