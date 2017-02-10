Free cholesterol and blood glucose screenings offered at ShopRite

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: In celebration of February as American Heart Health Month, ShopRite stores in New London and Norwich will offer free cholesterol and blood glucose screenings. Walk-in screenings will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New London store, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Norwich store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.