Employee stabbed during argument at nail salon

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London Police detain a woman who may have been involved in a stabbing incident at Lucky Nails on Jefferson Avenue in New London on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. New London - A disagreement between two employees at Lucky Nails Salon escalated to violence Tuesday, as one worker grabbed a ballpoint pen and stabbed another in the face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.