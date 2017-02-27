Driver dies after his car rolls over in Groton early Monday morning

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Groton - Police said a male driver died from injuries he sustained during a one-car rollover crash early Monday morning on Military Highway between Lestertown Road and Fulton Drive. The male victim, the sole occupant of the car, had been found outside of his car by other motorists, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.