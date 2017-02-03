Donald Barnes is Naval Submarine Scho...

Donald Barnes is Naval Submarine School's Civilian of the Year

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Groton -- The Naval Submarine School recognized its 2016 top civilian performer, Donald Barnes, as Civilian of the Year in ceremonies at Bledsoe Hall on Jan. 27. Capt. Aaron Thieme, commanding officer of the Naval Submarine School, in announcing the award, praised Barnes' effort and administrative acumen, noting "he ensured the flawless delivery of administrative, pay and personnel services to a population of 1,800 staff and students."

