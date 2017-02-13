Contained chaos at Waterford florist on the eve of Valentine's Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Nancy Hummel assembles single-rose vases at Hoelck's Florist in Waterford as staff prepare orders for Valentine's Day Monday, February 13 2017. “Hoelck's Florist and Bouquets of Fruit, how can I help you?” Michael Hoelck answered by pressing a button on the wireless headset, which had already been sitting over his ear for a few hours.

