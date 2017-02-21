Connecticut tax cuts are more likely than a third casino
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: I doubt many people were more enthusiastic for a third tribal casino in Connecticut than I was, once Massachusetts set in motion competition that is going to most certainly suck gambling business out of this state. And yet I suspect few are as pessimistic at this late hour as I am _ as MGM keeps building its new Springfield casino _ that Connecticut will get its act together to stop the hemorrhaging of gambling money and jobs across the border next year.
