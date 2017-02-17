Community Group Gets $5K for New Lond...

Community Group Gets $5K for New London Sober House Project

Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, through its affiliation with Yale New Haven Health, donated $5,000 to Community Speaks Out to start a voluntary certification program for sober houses in New London. An opioid crisis is plaguing southeastern Connecticut and the New London community wants to make sure people battling addiction have a safe place to live.

