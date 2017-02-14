Community garden planned for neglecte...

Community garden planned for neglected New London park

New London – Plans for a community garden have taken root for a small city-owned park in what some have called one of the city's most neglected neighborhoods. If the local nonprofit FRESH New London has its way, McDonald Park would be transformed from a slab of asphalt with a single park bench into a thriving community garden with amenities for local children.

