Child advocate paints disturbing picture of DCF

Hartford - About 90 percent of the records entered into the Department of Children and Families database about licensing the Groton foster home in which a New London child nearly starved in 2015 were electronically date-stamped the day after the child was hospitalized, indicating they were entered after the fact, Child Advocate Sarah Eagan told the state legislative Committee on Children in Hartford on Tuesday. Eagan and DCF Commissioner Joette Katz testified before the committee on what became known last year as the "Baby Dylan" case.

