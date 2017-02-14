Child advocate paints disturbing pict...

Child advocate paints disturbing picture of DCF

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Hartford - About 90 percent of the records entered into the Department of Children and Families database about licensing the Groton foster home in which a New London child nearly starved in 2015 were electronically date-stamped the day after the child was hospitalized, indicating they were entered after the fact, Child Advocate Sarah Eagan told the state legislative Committee on Children in Hartford on Tuesday. Eagan and DCF Commissioner Joette Katz testified before the committee on what became known last year as the “Baby Dylan” case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rosie's Diner Feb 6 Mdt 1
News Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip... Feb 3 America Gentleman... 2
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Jan '17 Wize1 31
Walking Jan '17 JakeJr 2
News State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru... Nov '16 Wildchild 1
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Sep '16 Linda 11
Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16) Aug '16 brickeahl7 9
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,111 • Total comments across all topics: 278,875,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC