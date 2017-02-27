Capitol Buzz: Action postponed on dev...

Capitol Buzz: Action postponed on devices to detect drunk drivers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Drunken jerks didn't exactly get a slight reprieve on Tuesday, when the legislative Regulation Review Committee voted to postpone action on revised rules for breath alcohol interlock devices. But the committee rejected the proposed regs, dating back to 2014, without prejudice, so they stay alive in the governmental legal pipeline and will return to the committee in a few weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) 5 hr J3SS23 12
Rosie's Diner Feb 6 Mdt 1
News Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip... Feb 3 America Gentleman... 2
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Jan '17 Wize1 31
Walking Jan '17 JakeJr 2
News State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru... Nov '16 Wildchild 1
Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16) Aug '16 brickeahl7 9
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,264 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC