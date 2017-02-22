Banff Mountain Film Festival At Four CT Venues
The 41st annual Banff Mountain Film Festival, the yearly winter-season traveling show of short films about people who live and play in the mountains, comes to four venues in Connecticut starting this week. The 41st annual Banff Mountain Film Festival, the yearly winter-season traveling show of short films about people who live and play in the mountains, comes to four venues in Connecticut starting this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb 6
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb 3
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Wize1
|31
|Walking
|Jan '17
|JakeJr
|2
|State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Linda
|11
|Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|brickeahl7
|9
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC