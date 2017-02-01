Two face federal charges in overdose deaths in Groton, Montville

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A monthslong investigation into the overdose deaths of women in Groton and Montville last year has led to federal heroin distribution charges against two men. Nestor “Beans” Santana, 29, of New London and James Butler, 23, of Montville each were arrested Tuesday on federal charges of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and distribution of heroin, according to a written statement from U.S. Attorney Deirdre M. Daly.

