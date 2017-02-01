Syrian Family in Ledyard Waiting for Relatives
Refugee families bound for the United States are now in a holding pattern after President Trump's executive order on immigration. That includes a Syrian family headed to the Northeast with help from volunteers in New London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Comments
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Wize1
|31
|Walking
|Jan '17
|JakeJr
|2
|State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Linda
|11
|Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|brickeahl7
|9
|Racist graffiti in New London (Oct '13)
|Nov '15
|Spotted Girl
|21
|Connecticut farmers rejoice over recent rainy days (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|American Gentlema...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC