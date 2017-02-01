Syrian Family in Ledyard Waiting for ...

Syrian Family in Ledyard Waiting for Relatives

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: NBC Connecticut

Refugee families bound for the United States are now in a holding pattern after President Trump's executive order on immigration. That includes a Syrian family headed to the Northeast with help from volunteers in New London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Jan '17 Wize1 31
Walking Jan '17 JakeJr 2
News State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru... Nov '16 Wildchild 1
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Sep '16 Linda 11
Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16) Aug '16 brickeahl7 9
News Racist graffiti in New London (Oct '13) Nov '15 Spotted Girl 21
News Connecticut farmers rejoice over recent rainy days (Sep '15) Sep '15 American Gentlema... 1
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,364 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC