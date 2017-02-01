Somali student at Conn worried if he goes home he won't be able to return
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Ibrahim Mohamed, 21, a first year student at Connecticut College speaks about his concerns with President Trump's ban on immigrants from seven countries including Somalia, Mohamed's home country, inside the Cro's Nest, in the Connecticut College Center at Crozier-Willliams on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. New London - Hoping to take advantage of early purchase discounts, Ibrahim Mohamed had been preparing to buy his plane ticket to go home to Somalia for the summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Wize1
|31
|Walking
|Jan '17
|JakeJr
|2
|State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Linda
|11
|Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|brickeahl7
|9
|Racist graffiti in New London (Oct '13)
|Nov '15
|Spotted Girl
|21
|Connecticut farmers rejoice over recent rainy days (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|American Gentlema...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC