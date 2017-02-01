Residents study for amateur radio license in Ledyard class
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Tom Scott, instructor of the amateur radio course in the Ledyard Parks and Recreation Department, holds up a coil resistor during class on Jan. 19. Scott, who teaches a six-week course in Ledyard to get a radio technician license, has taught people how to operate amateur radio since the mid-1980s. He said people join his class for a variety of reasons, but the accessibility and omnipresence of radio is a big draw.
