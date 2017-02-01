Police Logs
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Shelton E. Rawls, 57, of 281 Gardner Ave., New London, was charged Saturday with driving with a suspended license and failure to wear a safety belt. Samantha E. Petrone, 34, of 35 Daniels Ave., Waterford, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding and failure to drive in the proper lane.
