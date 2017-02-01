Connecticut leaders fighting Trump's order on immigration

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily barring from the United States all refugees as well as citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, many local and statewide organizers are working to fight it. On Monday, U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, condemned the executive order on the House floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.